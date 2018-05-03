  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 13:28
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 8 .733
New York 20 10 .667 2
Toronto 17 13 .567 5
Tampa Bay 13 16 .448
Baltimore 8 22 .267 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 16 13 .552
Detroit 13 16 .448 3
Minnesota 10 16 .385
Chicago 8 20 .286
Kansas City 8 22 .267
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 12 .625
Los Angeles 18 12 .600 1
Seattle 17 12 .586
Oakland 15 15 .500 4
Texas 12 20 .375 8

___

Tuesday's Games

Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 7, Boston 6, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Toronto 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings

Minnesota 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 12, Texas 4

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 10, Baltimore 7

Oakland 3, Seattle 2

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Biagini 0-0) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Price 2-3) at Texas (Minor 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.