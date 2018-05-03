|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|FFreeman Atl
|29
|111
|21
|37
|.333
|OHerrera Phi
|29
|108
|16
|36
|.333
|Pham StL
|27
|94
|23
|31
|.330
|Cabrera NYM
|27
|107
|20
|35
|.327
|Markakis Atl
|29
|115
|17
|37
|.322
|Arenado Col
|27
|97
|15
|31
|.320
|Dickerson Pit
|28
|107
|17
|34
|.318
|RFlaherty Atl
|26
|87
|12
|27
|.310
|SCastro Mia
|30
|113
|15
|35
|.310
|Cervelli Pit
|25
|84
|11
|26
|.310
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.
|Runs Batted In
Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; FFreeman, Atlanta, 22; Grandal, Los Angeles, 21; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21; 6 tied at 20.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.