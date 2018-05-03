Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|120
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|310
|10x—5
|10
|0
D.Duffy, Keller (7) and Butera; Pomeranz, Kelly (7), M.Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Pomeranz 1-1. L_D.Duffy 0-4. Sv_Kimbrel (8). HRs_Kansas City, Cuthbert (3). Boston, Betts 3 (11), Martinez (6).
___
|Texas
|011
|000
|110—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|451
|000
|02x—12
|15
|0
Moore, Gardewine (5), Chavez (7) and Centeno; Kluber, Otero (8), B.Taylor (9) and R.Perez. W_Kluber 5-1. L_Moore 1-4. HRs_Texas, Mazara (5), Gallo (10), Centeno (1). Cleveland, Kipnis (1), Encarnacion 3 (9), Lindor (5).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|011
|000
|02x—4
|9
|0
Stroman, Loup (8), Ramirez (8) and Martin; Romero, Hildenberger (6), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro. W_Romero 1-0. L_Stroman 0-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|000
|000—2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|010
|100
|001—3
|9
|0
Snell, Roe (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Kittredge (10), Andriese (11) and W.Ramos; Fulmer, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9), B.Farmer (10), Saupold (12) and J.McCann. W_Saupold 1-0. L_Andriese 0-1. HRs_Detroit, McCann (3).
___
|New York
|200
|100
|010—4
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
L.Severino and Au.Romine; Keuchel, Rondon (8), McHugh (8) and Stassi, B.McCann. W_L.Severino 5-1. L_Keuchel 1-5. HRs_New York, Stanton 2 (7).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|021—3
|8
|0
|Seattle
|002
|000
|000—2
|9
|0
B.Anderson, Dull (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Paxton, Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Treinen 2-1. L_Diaz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Canha (5), Lowrie (8). Seattle, Healy (4).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|20x—3
|4
|0
Giolito, Bummer (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; C.Martinez, Leone (8), Norris (8) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 3-1. L_Giolito 1-4. Sv_Norris (6). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (4), Martinez (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Colorado
|211
|020
|050—11
|15
|2
|Chicago
|000
|101
|000—
|2
|4
|2
Ty.Anderson, McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Iannetta; Darvish, Duensing (5), Montgomery (6), Farrell (8) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Ty.Anderson 2-0. L_Darvish 0-3. HRs_Colorado, Arenado 2 (7), Iannetta (3), Story (7). Chicago, Rizzo (3), Bryant (3).
___
|San Diego
|002
|010
|001—4
|8
|1
|San Francisco
|302
|202
|00x—9
|14
|1
Richard, Erlin (5), Lyles (6), Maton (8) and Ellis; Holland, Johnson (6), W.Smith (7), Gearrin (8), Snelten (9), S.Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Holland 1-3. L_Richard 1-4. HRs_San Diego, Szczur (1). San Francisco, Hundley (3).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|240—7
|11
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Newcomb, S.Freeman (8), Moylan (9) and Flowers; deGrom, Sewald (5), Gsellman (8), A.Ramos (9) and Lobaton. W_Newcomb 2-1. L_Sewald 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (1), Camargo (2), Flaherty (2).
___
|Milwaukee
|010
|010
|010—3
|12
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|3
Miley, Jennings (7), Jeffress (8) and Pina, Bandy; Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (8), W.Peralta (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_Miley 1-0. L_Castillo 1-4. Sv_Jeffress (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|101
|001
|000—3
|9
|1
|Washington
|201
|141
|00x—9
|14
|1
Nova, Crick (5), Brault (7) and Cervelli; Strasburg, Gott (8), C.Torres (9) and P.Severino. W_Strasburg 3-3. L_Nova 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (5). Washington, Adams (6), Harper (10).
___
|Philadelphia
|110
|000
|022—6
|12
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
Nola, Morgan (8), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro; Urena, Tazawa (8), Peters (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 4-1. L_Urena 0-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|010—2
|6
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
Ryu, Hudson (5), Cingrani (7), Fields (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Godley, De La Rosa (7), McFarland (8), Bracho (9) and Murphy. W_Hudson 1-0. L_Godley 4-2. Sv_Jansen (4).