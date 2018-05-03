AP PHOTOS: Political career of Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad

FILE - In this April 23, 1982, file photo, then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad raises his hands in triumph as his deputy Musa Hitam, left,
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's former strongman Mahathir Mohamad has returned to the political ring, coming out of retirement after 15 years to unite an opposition that's seeking to end his former party's 60-year hold on power.
Mahathir, one of Asia's longest-serving leaders, ruling for 22 years until stepping down in 2003, is leading an unprecedented challenge to his scandal-tainted protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, in May 9 elections.
A maverick leader credited with transforming the Southeast Asian backwater into a modern economy, Mahathir, though, dominated the country in stifling ways.
The 92-year-old Mahathir said he has come back to oust Najib and to atone for his past mistakes.