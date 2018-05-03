NHL Daily Playoff Glance

|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7)
|Wednesday, April 11
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2
Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0
|Thursday, April 12
Boston 5, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2
Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
San Jose 3, Anaheim 0
|Friday, April 13
Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1
Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1
Vegas 2, Los Angeles 1, 2OT
|Saturday, April 14
Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3
Nashville 5, Colorado 4
Boston 7, Toronto 3
San Jose 3, Anaheim 2
|Sunday, April 15
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1
Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2
Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT
Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2
|Monday, April 16
Toronto 4, Boston 2
New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2
Colorado 5, Nashville 3
San Jose 8, Anaheim 1
|Tuesday, April 17
Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT
Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0
Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas wins series 4-0
|Wednesday, April 18
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1
Nashville 3, Colorado 2
San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0
|Thursday, April 19
Boston 3, Toronto 1
Washington 4, Columbus 1
|Friday, April 20
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1
Colorado 2, Nashville 1
|Saturday, April 21
Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1
Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT
Toronto 4, Boston 3
|Sunday, April 22
Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2
Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2
|Monday, April 23
Toronto 3, Boston 1
Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2
|Wednesday, April 25
Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3
|CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Thursday, April 26
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2
Vegas 7, San Jose 0
|Friday, April 27
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1
|Saturday, April 28
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2
San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT
|Sunday, April 29
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1
Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT
|Monday, April 30
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2
Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT
|Tuesday, May 1
Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Washington leads series 2-1
Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4, Winnipeg leads series 2-1
|Wednesday, May 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1
San Jose 4, Vegas 0, series tied 2-2
|Thursday, May 3
Washington at Pittsburgh
Nashville at Winnipeg
|Friday, May 4
Tampa Bay at Boston
San Jose at Vegas
|Saturday, May 5
Pittsburgh at Washington
Winnipeg at Nashville
|Sunday, May 6
Boston at Tampa Bay
Vegas at San Jose
|Monday, May 7
x-Washington at Pittsburgh
x-Nashville at Winnipeg
|Tuesday, May 8
x-Tampa Bay at Boston
x-San Jose at Vegas
|Wednesday, May 9
x-Pittsburgh at Washington
|Thursday, May 10
x-Boston at Tampa Bay
x-Winnipeg at Nashville