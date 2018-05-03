  1. Home
NHL Daily Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 12:50
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
Wednesday, April 11

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Winnipeg 3, Minnesota 2

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0

Thursday, April 12

Boston 5, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 2

Columbus 4, Washington 3, OT

Nashville 5, Colorado 2

San Jose 3, Anaheim 0

Friday, April 13

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Winnipeg 4, Minnesota 1

Vegas 2, Los Angeles 1, 2OT

Saturday, April 14

Tampa Bay 5, New Jersey 3

Nashville 5, Colorado 4

Boston 7, Toronto 3

San Jose 3, Anaheim 2

Sunday, April 15

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 6, Winnipeg 2

Columbus 5, Washington 4, OT

Vegas 3, Los Angeles 2

Monday, April 16

Toronto 4, Boston 2

New Jersey 5, Tampa Bay 2

Colorado 5, Nashville 3

San Jose 8, Anaheim 1

Tuesday, April 17

Washington 3, Columbus 2, 2OT

Winnipeg 2, Minnesota 0

Vegas 1, Los Angeles 0, Vegas wins series 4-0

Wednesday, April 18

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1

Nashville 3, Colorado 2

San Jose 2, Anaheim 1, San Jose wins series 4-0

Thursday, April 19

Boston 3, Toronto 1

Washington 4, Columbus 1

Friday, April 20

Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 0, Winnipeg wins series 4-1

Colorado 2, Nashville 1

Saturday, April 21

Tampa Bay 3, New Jersey 1, Tampa Bay wins series 4-1

Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Sunday, April 22

Pittsburgh 8, Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh wins series 4-2

Nashville 5, Colorado 0, Nashville wins series 4-2

Monday, April 23

Toronto 3, Boston 1

Washington 6, Columbus 3, Washington wins series 4-2

Wednesday, April 25

Boston 7, Toronto 4, Boston wins series 4-3

CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Thursday, April 26

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2

Vegas 7, San Jose 0

Friday, April 27

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 1

Saturday, April 28

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 2

San Jose 4, Vegas 3, 2OT

Sunday, April 29

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 1

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 4, 2OT

Monday, April 30

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 2

Vegas 4, San Jose 3, OT

Tuesday, May 1

Washington 4, Pittsburgh 3, Washington leads series 2-1

Winnipeg 7, Nashville 4, Winnipeg leads series 2-1

Wednesday, May 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1, Tampa Bay leads series 2-1

San Jose 4, Vegas 0, series tied 2-2

Thursday, May 3

Washington at Pittsburgh

Nashville at Winnipeg

Friday, May 4

Tampa Bay at Boston

San Jose at Vegas

Saturday, May 5

Pittsburgh at Washington

Winnipeg at Nashville

Sunday, May 6

Boston at Tampa Bay

Vegas at San Jose

Monday, May 7

x-Washington at Pittsburgh

x-Nashville at Winnipeg

Tuesday, May 8

x-Tampa Bay at Boston

x-San Jose at Vegas

Wednesday, May 9

x-Pittsburgh at Washington

Thursday, May 10

x-Boston at Tampa Bay

x-Winnipeg at Nashville