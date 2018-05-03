  1. Home
  2. World

Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 12:53
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 120 000 010—4 10 0
Boston 000 310 10x—5 10 0

D.Duffy, Keller (7) and Butera; Pomeranz, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Pomeranz 1-1. L_D.Duffy 0-4. Sv_Kimbrel (8). HRs_Kansas City, Cuthbert (3). Boston, Betts 3 (11), Martinez (6).

___

Texas 011 000 110— 4 8 0
Cleveland 451 000 02x—12 15 0

Moore, Gardewine (5), Chavez (7) and Centeno; Kluber, Otero (8), B.Taylor (9) and R.Perez. W_Kluber 5-1. L_Moore 1-4. HRs_Texas, Mazara (5), Gallo (10), Centeno (1). Cleveland, Kipnis (1), Encarnacion 3 (9), Lindor (5).

___

Toronto 000 000 000—0 6 1
Minnesota 011 000 02x—4 9 0

Stroman, Loup (8), Ramirez (8) and Martin; Romero, Hildenberger (6), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro. W_Romero 1-0. L_Stroman 0-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (5).

___

Tampa Bay 110 000 000 000—2 8 0
Detroit 000 010 100 001—3 9 0
(12 innings)

Snell, Roe (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Kittredge (10), Andriese (11) and W.Ramos; Fulmer, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9), Farmer (10), Saupold (12) and J.McCann. W_Saupold 1-0. L_Andriese 0-1. HRs_Detroit, McCann (3).

___

New York 200 100 010—4 9 0
Houston 000 000 000—0 5 1

L.Severino and Au.Romine; Keuchel, Rondon (8), McHugh (8) and Stassi, B.McCann. W_L.Severino 5-1. L_Keuchel 1-5. HRs_New York, Stanton 2 (7).

___

Oakland 000 000 021—3 8 0
Seattle 002 000 000—2 9 0

B.Anderson, Dull (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy; Paxton, Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Treinen 2-1. L_Diaz 0-1. HRs_Oakland, Canha (5), Lowrie (8). Seattle, Healy (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 020—2 6 1
St. Louis 000 001 20x—3 4 0

Giolito, Bummer (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; C.Martinez, Leone (8), Norris (8) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 3-1. L_Giolito 1-4. Sv_Norris (6). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (4), Martinez (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 211 020 050—11 15 2
Chicago 000 101 000— 2 4 2

Ty.Anderson, McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Iannetta; Darvish, Duensing (5), Montgomery (6), Farrell (8) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Ty.Anderson 2-0. L_Darvish 0-3. HRs_Colorado, Arenado 2 (7), Iannetta (3), Story (7). Chicago, Rizzo (3), Bryant (3).

___

San Diego 002 010 001—4 8 1
San Francisco 302 202 00x—9 14 1

Richard, Erlin (5), Lyles (6), Maton (8) and Ellis; Holland, Johnson (6), W.Smith (7), Gearrin (8), Snelten (9), Dyson (9) and Hundley. W_Holland 1-3. L_Richard 1-4. HRs_San Diego, Szczur (1). San Francisco, Hundley (3).

___

Atlanta 000 001 240—7 11 0
New York 000 000 000—0 3 0

Newcomb, S.Freeman (8), Moylan (9) and Flowers; deGrom, Sewald (5), Gsellman (8), A.Ramos (9) and Lobaton. W_Newcomb 2-1. L_Sewald 0-2. HRs_Atlanta, Inciarte (1), Camargo (2), Flaherty (2).

___

Milwaukee 010 010 010—3 12 1
Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 4 3

Miley, Jennings (7), Jeffress (8) and Pina, Bandy; Castillo, Garrett (7), Hughes (8), Peralta (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_Miley 1-0. L_Castillo 1-4. Sv_Jeffress (2). HRs_Milwaukee, Yelich (3).

___

Pittsburgh 101 001 000—3 9 1
Washington 201 141 00x—9 14 1

Nova, Crick (5), Brault (7) and Cervelli; Strasburg, Gott (8), C.Torres (9) and P.Severino. W_Strasburg 3-3. L_Nova 2-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (5). Washington, Adams (6), Harper (10).

___

Philadelphia 110 000 022—6 12 0
Miami 000 000 000—0 5 1

Nola, Morgan (8), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro; Urena, Tazawa (8), Peters (9) and Realmuto. W_Nola 4-1. L_Urena 0-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Hernandez (3).