AP PHOTOS: Haitian ex-pats return to build lake enterprise

By DIEU NALIO CHERY , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 12:01

In this April 17, 2018 photo, a Taino Aqua Fish worker throws food to tilapia fish being grown within a netted area in Lake Azuei Fond in Parisien, Ha

In this April 26, 2018 photo, people ride in a loaded truck, serving as public transportation, on the highway that leads to the Dominican Republic alo

In this April 17, 2018 photo, Taino Aqua Fish farm workers pull in a cage of tilapia fish on Lake Azuei in Fond Parisien, Haiti. The small company sta

In this April 17, 2018 photo, two Taino Aqua Fish farm security guards return to shore at dawn after sleeping on the lake in two different locations t

In this April 17, 2018 photo, Taino Aqua Fish worker Berthony Nelson removes tilapia from a cage in Lake Azuei Fond Parisien, Haiti. A week's crop can

In this April 19, 2018 photo, an alligator sunbathes in the water treatment area of the Taino Aqua Farm fish plant, next to Lake Azuei in Fond Parisie

In this April 17, 2018 photo, Taino Aqua Fish workers pull a cage of tilapia to shore on Lake Azuei Fond Parisien, Haiti. Hans and Patrick Woolley lef

In this April 17, 2018 photo, a Taino Aqua Fish worker cleans a large fish cage on Lake Azuei in Fond Parisien, Haiti. The cages are cleaned out once

In this April 26, 2018 photo, a Taino Aqua Fish worker strains freshly killed and gutted tilapia at the factory on the shore of Lake Azuei in Fond Par

In this April 20, 2018 photo, a youth pulls a donkey carrying a one gallon bag of water he fetched from Lake Azuei in Fond Parisien, Haiti. Behind are

In this April 17, 2018 photo, a Taino Aqua Fish worker cleans tilapia as children take a field trip to the company on Lake Azuei in Fond Parisien, Hai

In this April 19, 2018 photo, Taino Aqua Fish owners Hans Woolley, front, and his cousin Gilbert Woolley put stickers on packages of tilapia fish at t

In this April 27, 2018 photo, Taino Aqua Fish worker Bernard Pierre Emil advertises that their tilapia fish can be bought at a stall outside the Kay D

In this April 26, 2018 photo, Marjorie Dorcena cooks tilapia from Taino Aqua Fish farm for a guest staying at a small hotel known as a guest house in

In this April 29, 2018 photo, a fish vendor picks out fish for her client at the biggest fish market in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The capital's main fish

In this April 26, 2018 photo, Gerline Louis, the six-year-old daughter of fisherman Miguel Louis, carries the five fish her father caught in Lake Azue

In this April 20, 2018 photo, fisherman Miguel Louis checks on his nets with his 12-year-old son Dabens Louis, placed amid old, abandoned flooded home

In this April 26, 2018 photo, fisherman Miguel Louis pulls his children in his boat after checking on his nets set up in Lake Azuei in Fond Parisien,

FOND PARISIEN, Haiti (AP) — Two Haitian brothers came back to their homeland to build a livelihood on Lake Azuei, a turbulent expanse of water that has often been cruel to those living along its shore, flooding homes in the border town of Fond Parisien and blocking a key highway into the Dominican Republic.

Hans and Patrick Woolley left careers in online startups and hospital administration in Los Angeles and New York to invest in their home country and try their luck at fish farming in the lake, which is less than an hour away from Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince. Their cousin Gilbert Woolley gave up a hospital administration job in L.A. to join them.

Working near the ghostly ruins of flooded homes sitting in the lake, the three graduates of U.S. universities spend their days overseeing their start-up, Taino Aqua Fish, which uses fish cages just below the lake's surface to produce affordable fish for Haitians, who complain about a lack of fish.

"Fish is a luxury in Haiti, but we want to change that," said Hans Wooley.

The Woolley family inherited some land along the shore and then bought more in the 1970s as it dreamed of raising crawfish, but the land went unused until the two brothers decided to try fish farming a few years ago.

Joined by their cousin, they started with 16 cages in 2014, building some out of PVC pipe and netting and repurposing others from Taiwan that were once used to raise tuna. They bought tilapia hatchlings from the aid group Operation Blessing. Today, they have 21 cages and 60 employees, including security guards who keep watch during the night to keep thieves from raiding the cages.

Hatchlings are raised on a vegetable-based feed and are ready to sell after four months.

The three men market their crop, which can reach 20,000 pounds a week, to small, informal markets as well as supermarkets, hotels and restaurants. In a country where most people live on less than $2 a day, their tilapia costs about $3.50 a pound, which is $2 less than the more common pink fish.

"Fish should be affordable for all Haitians in Haiti," said Hans Wooley.

He sees further potential in this border town for entrepreneurs, pointing to water sports and agriculture.

Many residents of Fond Parisien long looked for jobs elsewhere in Haiti or more often in the more prosperous Dominican Republic, but now people approach the Woolleys' fish company.

Laguerre Espadien is grateful that the fish farm gave him work and allowed him to move back to his hometown and get away from the violent crime in Port-au-Prince.

"When I quit my job in the capital I thanked God because I'm alive. Now I'm taking care of my three children on my salary," said Espadien, a 36-year-old who joined the farm's delivery department when the company opened.