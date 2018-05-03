  1. Home
Australian first lady 'flattered' by 'delicious' description

By ROD McGUIRK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 12:05

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister says his wife was "flattered and charmed" to be described by President Emmanuel Macron as "delicious," a compliment that has sparked lighthearted conjecture during the French leader's first official visit to Australia.

Macron raised eyebrows on Wednesday with his description of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's wife of 38 years, Lucy, during a Sydney press conference.

"I want to thank you for your welcome, thank you and your delicious wife for your warm welcome," Macron told the prime minister.

Turnbull showed no hint of jealousy when questioned on Thursday about the compliment, which the beaming prime minister revealed he also found charming.

"Lucy was very flattered," Turnbull told reporters. "She's asked me to say that she found the president's compliment as charming as it was memorable."