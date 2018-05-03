Haitian official reaffirms ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Haitian official reaffirmed diplomatic relations with Taiwan Wednesday (all times local) after its neighboring country in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic, switched ties to China.

“Every country is moving in one direction or another, but for now, it is with Taiwan that Haiti has diplomatic relations,” said Guyler C. Delva, Haiti's communications minister, during a press conference held at Port-au-Prince, reported the Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Taiwan is a partner that helps us in different areas and we can say that it is a good partner that supports the government,” Delva continued.

The Dominican Republic announced on April 30 it would establish diplomatic ties with China and recognize Taiwan as part of Chinese territory, thus ending 77 years of official relations.

At Tuesday’s news conference, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) told reporters that the country’s relations with Haiti remained stable as the Haitian foreign minister, Antonio Rodrigue, was visiting Taiwan.

Wu said Rodrigue was in Taipei to arrange for a visit of the Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse, to Taiwan, possibly in June, and that judging from the current circumstances, he did not think the relations between the two countries were shaky.

Even though experts do not expect the move of the Dominican Republic will cause a snowball effect, some believe that countries such as Haiti and the Vatican, Taiwan’s only ally in Europe, are moving closer to Beijing.

Haiti could follow the steps of the Dominican Republic, or Panama in 2017 and São Tomé and Príncipe in 2016, to recognize China for its promises of monetary assistance, usually in the form of loans.

On the other hand, the Vatican’s motive is more about the Catholic influence in China and its future development in the rest of the world. The Vatican is set to sign a deal on the appointment of bishops in China with Beijing, allowing two legitimate bishops to be replaced with ones approved by the Chinese government.

Haiti is among the 19 countries in the world that recognize Taiwan. The two countries have maintained relations since 1956.