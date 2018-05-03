  1. Home
TV academy reviewing Bill Cosby's Hall of Fame honor

By LYNN ELBER , AP Television Writer,Associated Press
2018/05/03 11:22

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The TV academy said it is reviewing Bill Cosby's inclusion in the academy's Hall of Fame following his sexual assault conviction.

Cosby's spokesman didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

Although the academy hasn't decided whether he'll remain in the Hall of Fame, Cosby's name had previously been removed a list of Hall of Fame honorees on the academy's website.

A bust of Cosby no longer will be part of a rotating Walk of Fame exhibit honoring TV heavyweights at the academy's Los Angeles headquarters, an academy spokesman said.

Last week, jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004. He awaits sentencing.

This story has been corrected to reflect new information from the TV academy.