Compass Offices Continues to Push the Frontiers of Flexible Workspace in Hong Kong

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Compass Offices, Hong Kong’s fast expanding flexible workspace provider has launched its own dedicated co-working space on the 5 th floor of Silvercord Tower 2 right in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui’s business district.

This new space will be an environment conducive to connection and collaboration, with a choice of private office suites and open plan co-working complete with a breakout area, café and casual hot desks. (Photo: Business Wire)

Less than a stone’s throw away from the Ocean Terminal and the Harbour City Mall - one of the centerpieces of Hong Kong retail, this new space will be an environment conducive to connection and collaboration, with a choice of private office suites and open plan co-working complete with a breakout area, café and casual hot desks.

The new floor creates a warm, contemporary environment with locally influenced details that encapsulate Compass Offices modern, bright, and stimulating interiors. Also considered are functional layouts and flow that encourage interaction and collaboration while respecting workers who may require isolated environments for heads-down work.

“When we approach designing a new space and its amenities, we draw inspiration from the personality of the location we’re moving into, the flare of its culture, the lessons learned from past spaces, and from the overall Compass Offices aesthetics. The end product is always completely unique, while still representing the Compass Offices brand and values” explains Andrew Chung, Founder and CEO of Compass Offices.

Compass Offices decided to incorporate co-working into their existing portfolio at the Silvercord Tower due to the rising demand for uniquely affordable workspaces in Hong Kong and across APAC. The resulting workplace is spread over three floors; the existing 11 th and 17 th floors with the new floor for co-working and private office space being the latest addition.

By putting the business community’s best interests first, Compass Offices have created a work environment focused on openness, collaboration, community, sustainability, and accessibility. The common thread is this: that startups and SMEs work smarter and become more productive together as a community than alone.

