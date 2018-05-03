Malaysia expands search for missing New Zealand swimmer

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's coast guard says it has expanded its search for a New Zealander who went missing four days ago while swimming off the country's southern coast.

Robert Mark Fagan, 63, was reported missing after a swim April 30 near a yacht anchored one nautical mile off southern Johor state. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency started searching the next day but there was still no sign of Fagan, who is believed to be a crew member of the yacht.

Agency official, Captain Sanifah Yusof, says the search area has been expanded to 60 nautical miles from the coast, with some 50 officials involved. But chances are slim that Fagan is still alive as he wasn't wearing a life jacket, he told the Associated Press on Thursday.