By  Associated Press
2018/05/03 10:19
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
FFreeman Atl 29 111 21 37 .333
OHerrera Phi 29 108 16 36 .333
Pham StL 27 94 23 31 .330
Cabrera NYM 27 107 20 35 .327
Markakis Atl 29 115 17 37 .322
Arenado Col 27 97 15 31 .320
Dickerson Pit 28 107 17 34 .318
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
SCastro Mia 30 113 15 35 .310
Cervelli Pit 25 84 11 26 .310
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 10; Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Harper, Washington, 25; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Franco, Philadelphia, 23; FFreeman, Atlanta, 22; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 21; 7 tied at 20.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 4-1; 7 tied at 3-0.