Dead body found handcuffed in utility room near New Taipei MRT station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police in New Taipei City were alerted to the discovery of a dead body found in a utility room on the B1 level of a parking garage next to the Nanshijiao (南勢角) MRT station on the afternoon of May 2.

Disturbingly, the body of the man was found handcuffed with his hands behind his back and his nose and mouth covered in packaging tape. A suicide note was also found in the vicinity of the body that has raised some suspicion among investigators.

The man has been identified as a 50 year old, surnamed Tsai (蔡), who was employed at the parking garage, and was reportedly discovered around 4 p.m. in the afternoon on May 2, and the police were notified.

The first report from UDN said that cleaning staff originally discovered the body, while a later report from ETToday says that the man’s work supervisor, unable to contact him, went to look for him at his work station, and then discovered the body in the utility room.



The suicide note left by the man included many complaints about his life and his work, as well as claiming that the supervisor was unfair.



Unless further information comes to light, the case is being investigated as a suicide, because the handwriting on the suicide note was determined to match Tsai’s other samples of writing. Likewise, security camera footage reveals that no other people were present in the garage, or entered the utility room with Tsai prior to the time of death, reports ETToday.



There were reportedly no signs of struggle or external force discovered at the scene initially; however a forensics team is conducting a detailed examination into the exact cause of death.