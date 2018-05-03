  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/03 09:59
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
OHerrera Phi 28 104 16 35 .337
FFreeman Atl 29 111 21 37 .333
Pham StL 27 94 23 31 .330
Cabrera NYM 27 107 20 35 .327
Markakis Atl 29 115 17 37 .322
Arenado Col 27 97 15 31 .320
Winker Cin 27 83 9 26 .313
Cervelli Pit 24 80 10 25 .312
Dickerson Pit 27 103 17 32 .311
RFlaherty Atl 26 87 12 27 .310
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 10; Pollock, Arizona, 10; Harper, Washington, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; 7 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Cespedes, New York, 26; JBaez, Chicago, 26; Pollock, Arizona, 25; Harper, Washington, 22; FFreeman, Atlanta, 22; Franco, Philadelphia, 22; 7 tied at 20.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-0; TWilliams, Pittsburgh, 4-1; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Godley, Arizona, 4-1; 7 tied at 3-0.