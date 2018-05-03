Vietjet set to offer direct flights between Hanoi and Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Vietnam-based budget airline VietJet Air yesterday (May 2) announced that it will launch direct flights from Hanoi to Taichung on June 22, marking the seventh route the Vietnamese air carrier has opened with Taiwan.

VietJet announced that the flight from Hanoi to Taichung will take approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes wit flights departing from Taichung at 5:30 p.m. and arriving in Hanoi at 7:20 p.m. Vietnam time. Flights from Hanoi will depart at 1 p.m. local time and will arrive in Taichung at 4:30 p.m. Taiwan time.

The new route will offer five flights per week, including Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

VietJet currently operates the most flights between Vietnam and Taiwan with six routes in operation including from Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung, as well as Hanoi to Taipei and Kaohsiung, for a total of 52 flights a week.