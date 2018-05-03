Mosque bombing suspects, 1 other face additional charges

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A federal grand jury in central Illinois has returned a superseding indictment that brings additional charges against three Minnesota mosque bombing suspects and one other man.

Michael Hari, Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris and Ellis Mack already faced weapons charges. The indictment Wednesday from the grand jury in Springfield now also charges the four with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence.

Hari, McWhorter and Morris also are charged with attempted arson. Hari is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment among other things alleges the four conspired to rob or attempt to rob Walmart stores, and attempted to extort Canadian National Railway by threatening to damage tracks if the railroad didn't pay ransom.

It's not clear if the men have attorneys representing them on the new charges.

Hari, McWorter and Morris, all of Clarence, Illinois, are charged in Minnesota with bombing the Dar al Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington last August. No one was injured.