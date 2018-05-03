Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh camps await new danger: rain

KUTUPALONG, Bangladesh (AP) — Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar during a brutal crackdown now face a new danger: rain.

The annual monsoon will soon sweep through camps where some 700,000 Rohingya Muslims live in huts made of bamboo and plastic built along steep hills. They face a deluge that, in an average year, dumps anywhere from 40 to 60 centimeters (16 to 24 inches) of rain per month.

Aid agencies warn of potential catastrophe. Occasional rains have already hit the camps, with the full monsoon expected in the coming weeks. Aid organizations are pre-positioning supplies across the camps, since flooding could easily block paths to food, water and medical care. With most of the area's foliage stripped away by refugees looking for firewood, little natural protection remains against mudslides. And there's a bigger worry too: cyclones.