ZOLL Awarded Singapore’s Save-A-Life Initiative to Install 5,000 AED Plus Units in Public Housing

CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--ZOLL ® Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, announced today that it has been awarded the Singapore Save-A-Life (SAL) initiative’s contract and is currently installing 5,000 AED Plus ® units in public housing apartments across Singapore.

The SAL initiative is one of the largest community deployments in the world to date.

The aim of the SAL initiative is to enhance community first response to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) outside of hospitals. All 5,000 AED Plus units are expected to be deployed nationwide by May 2019, with one AED installed for every two housing blocks at the lift lobbies in public housing estates. ZOLL deployed about 500 AED Plus units during the pilot project of the SAL initiative, which was first introduced in 2015.

To date, more than 2,000 residents have been trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and AED skills under the SAL initiative. In the near future, the SAL initiative plans to train more than 24,000 residents, or 300 residents per constituency.

According to Christopher Barnabas, Vice President of Asia Pacific Operations at ZOLL, “Annually, more than 2,300 Singaporeans suffer from cardiac arrest, of which only 11% survive. To increase survival outcomes of cardiac arrest in Singapore, it is vital that governmental agencies, non-profit organizations, and industry partners come together and play their parts.”

Barnabas added that ZOLL, as a worldwide leader in resuscitation technology, has the capability to make valuable contributions to projects such as the SAL initiative because of its experience in deploying AED projects of all sizes globally, including the Asia Pacific region. “Our flagship product, the ZOLL AED Plus, features Real CPR Help ® technology, which provides the infrequent lay rescuer with support in performing high-quality CPR, which is so critical in helping a victim survive cardiac arrest,” he said.

About Sudden Cardiac Arrest SCA is an abrupt disruption of the heart’s function, which causes a lack of blood flow to vital organs. It is the leading cause of unexpected death in the world and strikes without warning. Timing is critical to survival. If a victim does not receive CPR and early defibrillation from an AED, chances of survival decrease 10% with each passing minute.

About ZOLL Medical Corporation ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company, develops and markets medical devices and software solutions that help advance emergency care and save lives, while increasing clinical and operational efficiencies. With products for defibrillation and monitoring, circulation and CPR feedback, data management, therapeutic temperature management, and ventilation, ZOLL provides a comprehensive set of technologies that help clinicians, EMS and fire professionals, and lay rescuers treat victims needing resuscitation and acute critical care. For more information, visit .

About Asahi Kasei The Asahi Kasei Group is a diversified group of companies led by holding company Asahi Kasei Corporation, with operations in the material, homes, and health care business sectors. Its health care operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. With more than 30,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit .

