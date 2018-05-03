Innovid Expands Global Footprint with New Singapore Office and Appointment of Henry Schenker as Vice President, APAC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Innovid, the world’s leading video marketing platform, today announced increased global expansion with the opening of its Singapore office and the appointment of industry veteran Henry Schenker to manage the Company’s presence in the region as vice president of APAC. As Innovid continues to grow and cater to advertisers’ video needs globally, Schenker will be responsible for Innovid’s expansion in the APAC region, developing the Singapore hub and supporting Innovid’s global clientele.

Schenker’s experience in front-end sales and engineering, combined with his knowledge of APAC, positions him to help Innovid’s clients effectively implement data-driven video and connected TV campaigns in the region and globally. The new Singapore office will be Innovid’s ninth location and fourth international office, providing a presence in Asia to complement the Company’s overall global coverage.

Schenker comes to Innovid from Tapad, where he was responsible for leading a team to bring cross-device data to Asia. Prior to Tapad, he served as director, professional services at Wyng, and earlier in his career, he worked in sales for News Corporation on behalf of the National Geographic and Wild Channels.

“I am thrilled to be joining a world-class organization like Innovid to support our clients more effectively implement data-driven video and connected TV campaigns in the APAC region, as well as to develop and expand the new Singapore office by growing Innovid’s global footprint,” said Schenker.

“With demand from advertisers for a future-proof video marketing platform delivered globally at a critical high point, we couldn’t think of a better time to open an office in Singapore,” said Zack Zigdon, MD International and Co-founder of Innovid. “Henry is the ideal candidate to lead in APAC - his experience with data and advertising will be invaluable, particularly when combined with his depth of knowledge of APAC and many contacts in the region. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

