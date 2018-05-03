FCC Chairman Ajit Pai Visits Cable ONE in Pascagoula, Mississippi

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai traveled to Pascagoula, Mississippi this week to meet with Cable ONE associates from the company’s Mississippi markets.

Pictured (l to r): Patrick Large, Deputy Chief of Staff for Representative Steven Palazzo (R-Mississippi); Charles McDonald, Cable ONE Sr. Vice President of Operations; Jim Duck, Cable ONE General Manager; FCC Chairman Ajit Pai; Charlie Oakes, Cable ONE General Manager; Greg Capranica, Cable ONE General Manager; and Scott DeLano, Chairman of Technology, Mississippi House of Representatives.

Pai, who has been promoting efforts to improve rural broadband access throughout the country, spoke with Cable ONE about its fiber deployment across the state, infrastructure investment, and Gigabit service, as well as regulatory barriers standing in the way of High Speed Internet expansion.

“We were honored to meet with Chairman Pai this week. He was well-versed in the issues facing rural broadband providers, and he shares our desire to ensure that there is no digital divide for residents of rural communities,” said Cable ONE General Manager Charlie Oakes. “Cable ONE is focused on providing all customers in Cable ONE markets with access to speeds from 100Mbps up to 1GB in an effort to eliminate the digital divide in the communities we serve.”

Cable ONE has invested nearly $85 million in Mississippi and $770 million across its entire footprint over the past five years on network upgrades and enhancements in order to bring the latest technology and fastest speeds to its customers.

“We know that our continued investment in improving and expanding our network will not only allow us to provide the speed that our residential and business customers need, but will benefit our communities for the long term by helping to drive economic development,” Oakes said.

About Cable ONE

Cable One, Inc. is among the 10 largest cable companies in the United States and a leading broadband communications provider. Serving nearly 800,000 residential and business customers in 21 states, Cable ONE provides consumers with a wide array of communications and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Cable ONE Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

