10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. WHO'S JOINING TRUMP'S LEGAL TEAM

Facing critical decisions in the Russia investigation, the president hires Emmet Flood, a veteran attorney who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process.

2. CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLOSING ITS DOORS

Blaming "unfairly negative media coverage," the data firm at the center of Facebook's privacy scandal is declaring bankruptcy and shutting down.

3. WHY IT'S NOT 'BOY SCOUTS' ANY LONGER

With girls soon entering the ranks, the Boy Scouts of America says it's changing the name of its flagship program for older boys: it will be Scouts BSA, not the Boy Scouts.

4. CASE OF 'RETAIL RACISM' RESOLVED

Two black men arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything settle with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise from officials to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.

5. 'BLACK SMOKE JUST BILLOWING'

An Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashes onto a busy highway moments after taking off from an airport in Georgia. Nine National Guard members from Puerto Rico are feared dead.

6. GUANTANAMO PRISONER TRANSFERRED

A prisoner at the U.S. base in Cuba is sent to his native Saudi Arabia to serve the rest of a 13-year sentence. He's the first to leave under Trump.

7. FRESH BLOODSHED IN BENGHAZI

Islamic State suicide bombers strike in Libya's capital, aiming to disrupt a nationwide vote and killing at least 14 people.

8. WHAT'S CHANGING IN CHASE FOR WORKERS

Many employers are quietly dropping marijuana from the drug tests they require of prospective employees.

9. FIRST DEATH LINKED TO TAINTED LETTUCE

Health officials say a death in California has been tied to the U.S. romaine lettuce food poisoning outbreak.

10. IN FINAL PAPER, PHYSICIST ARGUES FOR SIMPLICITY

Weeks after his death, Stephen Hawkings delivers his last thoughts about the nature of the cosmos — and he says it may be simpler than often believed.