Voluntary Recall of Certain Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chips Because of Possible Milk Allergen

HANOVER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Utz® Quality Foods, LLC, is voluntarily recalling select expiration dates of some Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chip items due to potential contamination of undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products subject to this voluntary recall were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV.

NO ILLNESSES ASSOCIATED WITH THIS VOLUNTARY RECALL HAVE BEEN REPORTED TO DATE.

The product items and expiration dates being recalled are:

No other Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz or Weis Tortilla Chip products are being recalled.

Consumers are urged NOT to eat the products subject to this recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it.

For further information please contact the Customer Care Team:

Email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com Or, call 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time

Retailers and wholesalers should check their inventories and shelves to confirm that none of the products are present or available for purchase by consumers.

About Utz® Quality Foods, LLC

Founded in 1921, Utz® Quality Foods, LLC is the largest privately-held and family-managed salty snack company in the United States. For information about Utz® or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

