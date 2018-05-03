  1. Home
Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 05:39
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Kansas City 120 000 010—4 10 0
Boston 000 310 10x—5 10 0

D.Duffy, Keller (7) and Butera; Pomeranz, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Pomeranz 1-1. L_D.Duffy 0-4. Sv_Kimbrel (8). HRs_Kansas City, Cuthbert (3). Boston, Betts 3 (11), Martinez (6).

___

Texas 011 000 110— 4 8 0
Cleveland 451 000 02x—12 15 0

Moore, Gardewine (5), Chavez (7) and Centeno; Kluber, Otero (8), Taylor (9) and R.Perez. W_Kluber 5-1. L_Moore 1-4. HRs_Texas, Mazara (5), Gallo (10), Centeno (1). Cleveland, Kipnis (1), Encarnacion 3 (9), Lindor (5).

___

Toronto 000 000 000—0 6 1
Minnesota 011 000 02x—4 9 0

Stroman, Loup (8), Ramirez (8) and Martin; Romero, Hildenberger (6), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and J.Castro. W_Romero 1-0. L_Stroman 0-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (5).

___

Tampa Bay 110 000 000 000—2 8 0
Detroit 000 010 100 001—3 9 0
(12 innings)

Snell, Roe (7), Alvarado (8), Romo (9), Kittredge (10), Andriese (11) and Ramos; Fulmer, Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Jimenez (8), Greene (9), Farmer (10), Saupold (12) and McCann. W_Saupold 1-0. L_Andriese 0-1. HRs_Detroit, McCann (3).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Chicago 000 000 020—2 6 1
St. Louis 000 001 20x—3 4 0

Giolito, Bummer (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; C.Martinez, Leone (8), Norris (8) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 3-1. L_Giolito 1-4. Sv_Norris (6). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (4), Martinez (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Colorado 211 020 050—11 15 2
Chicago 000 101 000— 2 4 2

Ty.Anderson, McGee (8), Musgrave (9) and Iannetta; Darvish, Duensing (5), Montgomery (6), Farrell (8) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Ty.Anderson 2-0. L_Darvish 0-3. HRs_Colorado, Arenado 2 (7), Iannetta (3), Story (7). Chicago, Rizzo (3), Bryant (3).