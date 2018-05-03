First RealFund Raises $500,000 of Preferred Equity for Brooklyn Property Renovation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--First RealFund (“FRF”) has raised $500,000 of preferred equity financing for the renovation of a 4-story brownstone in Brooklyn’s Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood.

348 Quincy Front Rendering Commercial Real Estate Crowdfunding First RealFund (Photo: Business Wire)

The Sponsor, XYZ Group, has pinpointed a series of eight Brooklyn properties to acquire, renovate, and sell. “We manage every aspect of the renovation process, including acquisition and design. Our rigorous standards and hands-on construction management allow us to consistently create best-in-class properties,” stated Aaron Jonson, CEO of XYZ Group. “We are pleased to have our first closing with First RealFund, with more to come.”

Josh Lewski, co-founder of First RealFund noted, “XYZ knows these neighborhoods and has been able to anticipate market trends. With their instinct for luxury product, Brooklyn’s ongoing evolution is uniquely suited to XYZ’s capabilities.”

Dan Drew, CEO of First RealFund observed “XYZ Group is a compelling Sponsor for our offerings. Their creative amenity packages and modern floor plans stand out, and their persistent progress updates are always welcome as an investor.”

Aaron added “It’s been a pleasure to work with knowledgeable investors and operators like Dan and Josh. They are not only co-investors in these offerings, they make the initial investment directly with us, and we appreciate their confidence in our vision. Their co-investment structure clearly sets them apart, and we look forward to working with FRF as they grow into a leader in the crowdfunding space."

About First RealFund LLC

First RealFund is a commercial real estate crowdfunding platform headquartered in New York City. Their mission is to identify, offer, co-invest, & manage professionally vetted commercial real estate investments. Their online platform provides qualified, accredited investors opportunities to co-invest. To request access, visit http://www.firstrealfund.com. Securities Offered Through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About XYZ Group

At XYZ Group, we identify and acquire investment opportunities in Brooklyn. We determine optimal form and function and execute each project from beginning to end with a focus on maximizing the property's potential value in the luxury real estate market. www.xyzgroup.com

