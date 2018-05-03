Principal Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Principal Financial Group® announced today that Jon Couture will become the next Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) effective June 4, 2018. He succeeds senior vice president and chief human resources officer, Beth Raymond who resigned as of March 31, 2018. Jon will report to Tim Dunbar, executive vice president and chief investment officer at Principal ®.

“Jon is a seasoned CHRO supporting highly complex, global business environments spanning a wide range of industries,” said Dunbar. “He brings the right mix of leadership, management and knowledge needed to continue evolving our culture and attract and retain the best and brightest to our organization. We look forward to Jon and his family joining the Des Moines community and Principal.”

Since 2013, Jon has been the executive vice president – human resources for consumer lending at Wells Fargo. Prior to Wells Fargo, Jon was senior executive vice president of Human Resources at HSBC North America Holdings, Inc. He’s held numerous senior human resources leadership roles in a variety of industries and is a veteran of the US Air Force. Jon earned his doctorate of education in human performance from the University of Southern California in 2001; masters of science degree in instructional and human performance technology from Boise State University in 1994; and bachelor of science in management from Southern Illinois University in 1991. To learn more about Jon, you can view his LinkedIn profile.

