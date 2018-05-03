|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|8
|.733
|—
|New York
|19
|10
|.655
|2½
|Toronto
|17
|13
|.567
|5
|Tampa Bay
|13
|16
|.448
|8½
|Baltimore
|8
|21
|.276
|13½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|13
|.552
|—
|Detroit
|13
|16
|.448
|3
|Minnesota
|10
|16
|.385
|4½
|Chicago
|8
|20
|.286
|7½
|Kansas City
|8
|22
|.267
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Seattle
|17
|11
|.607
|1½
|Los Angeles
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Oakland
|14
|15
|.483
|5
|Texas
|12
|20
|.375
|8½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 7, Boston 6, 13 innings
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
Toronto 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Angels 3, Baltimore 2
Seattle 6, Oakland 3
|Wednesday's Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4
Detroit 3, Tampa Bay 2, 12 innings
Minnesota 4, Toronto 0
Cleveland 12, Texas 4
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Price 2-3) at Texas (Minor 2-1), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1), 10:07 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 2-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.