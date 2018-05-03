PeopleScout Named No. 1 Managed Service Provider for Second Consecutive Year on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--PeopleScout has been recognized as the No. 1 Managed Service Provider on HRO Today’s MSP Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for the second consecutive year. In addition to being named number one overall, PeopleScout was ranked No. 1 in Quality of Service for the second straight year, No. 2 in Breadth of Service and No. 5 in Size of Deal.

“Congratulations to PeopleScout on again being named the No. 1 Managed Service Provider,” said Elliot Clark, CEO and Chairman of SharedXpertise and HRO Today. “Winning this award two years in a row is extremely impressive and a powerful testimony to PeopleScout’s ability to deliver industry-leading service to its client base. With its recent investment in Affinix ™ and ability to manage complex MSP and RPO operations, PeopleScout should be at the top of every buyer’s list when looking for a total workforce provider.”

At the core of PeopleScout’s MSP programs is a commitment to building consultative partnerships. The company’s MSP programs leverage powerful analytics and a wealth of experience to optimize supplier and workforce performance, maximize efficiency, increase cost savings and ensure compliance.

PeopleScout builds dedicated supplier networks for its clients using a proven evaluation framework. By ranking suppliers against client strategic priorities and cost, quality and compliance benchmarks, PeopleScout ensures best-fit suppliers for its clients. This strong supplier management focus allows PeopleScout to optimize a client’s supply base across all job categories and geographies to drive industry-leading performance.

“Thank you to our clients for their continued partnership and commitment to growth through PeopleScout’s MSP platform. We are incredibly honored to again receive the top ranking on the MSP Baker’s Dozen,” PeopleScout President Taryn Owen said. “We are strongly invested in our clients’ evolution. This award motivates us to continue focusing on moving our clients from now to next through our MSP programs and the strength of our combined talent acquisition and workforce management solutions.”

In 2017, PeopleScout launched Affinix, the proprietary, mobile-first, cloud-based platform that creates a consumer-like candidate experience and streamlines the sourcing process. Embedded within PeopleScout’s talent solutions, Affinix leverages one-point VMS integration for total workforce visibility.

With two consecutive No. 1 rankings on the MSP Baker’s Dozen, strong rankings as both an Enterprise and Healthcare RPO leader and the positive reception of Affinix in the marketplace, PeopleScout is uniquely positioned to provide innovative talent solutions across the total workforce spectrum.

HRO Today surveys current buyers of MSP services for its Baker’s Dozen, which ranks the top 13 MSPs in the industry. The 2018 ratings mark the ninth straight year PeopleScout has been named to this elite list. Learn more by viewing the May edition of HRO Today Magazine.

