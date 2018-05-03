Hilton Grand Vacations Reports First-Quarter 2018 Results

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) (“HGV” or “the Company”) today reports its first-quarter results. Highlights include:

First-quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606 and may not be directly comparable to prior periods. Adoption of ASC 606 reduced first-quarter reported revenues and operating expenses by $63 million and $30 million, respectively. Diluted EPS was $0.30 and net income was $30 million for the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $62 million for the first quarter. Contract sales for the first quarter increased 14.6 percent from the same period in 2017. Net Owner Growth (NOG) for the 12 months ending March 31, 2018, was 7.1 percent. HNA HLT Holdco I LLC, an affiliate of HNA Tourism Group Co., Ltd., completed the sale of its entire 24.75 million holdings of HGV shares, including 2.5 million shares that were repurchased by the Company. HGV formed a joint venture with Strand Capital Group, LLC, to develop its first resort in Charleston, South Carolina.

Overview

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, diluted EPS was $0.30 compared to $0.51 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income was $30 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to $50 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017, and adjusted EBITDA was $62 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018, and $94 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017.

Adoption of ASC 606 reduced net income for the three months ended March 31, 2018, by $24 million, or EPS of $0.24 per diluted share, compared to the previous accounting guidance. The comparable impact on adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2018, was $33 million.

Total revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018, were $367 million, compared to $399 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Adoption of ASC 606 reduced first-quarter reported revenues by $63 million.

“2018 is off to a strong start as we saw solid first-quarter operating performance across all of our businesses, including mid-teens growth in both contract sales and resort and club segment adjusted EBITDA,” says Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Given this momentum and our outlook for the balance of the year, we are raising our full-year contract sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance. We just announced our new project in Charleston and feel great about our development momentum and the record number of projects we expect to launch this year.”

Segment Highlights – First Quarter

Real Estate Sales and Financing

Real estate sales and financing segment revenue was $241 million in the first quarter of 2018, a decrease of 14.8 percent compared to the same period in 2017. Real estate sales and financing segment adjusted EBITDA was $44 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $83 million in the same period in 2017. Real estate sales and financing segment adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of real estate sales and financing segment revenues was 18.3 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 29.3 percent for the same period in 2017.

Contract sales were $329 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 14.6 percent compared to the same period in 2017. Fee-for-service contract sales represented 51.7 percent of total contract sales in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 60.3 percent in the same period in 2017. Tours increased 7.3 percent to 77,700 in the first quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Volume Per Guest (VPG) for the first quarter of 2018 was $3,997, an increase of 7.0 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

First-quarter results reflect the adoption of ASC 606, which has a significant impact on how the Company recognizes revenues. Under ASC 606, HGV defers the recognition of revenue and all related direct expenses for sales of Vacation Ownership Intervals (VOIs) under construction until construction is complete. Previously, the Company had recognized these revenues and expenses using the percentage of completion method. In the first quarter of 2018, HGV deferred recognition of $59 million of sales of VOIs, net, and $26 million of related direct expenses.

Financing revenues were $38 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 8.6 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

The weighted average FICO score of new loans made to U.S. and Canadian borrowers at the time of origination was 750 for the three months ended March 31, 2018, compared to 743 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. For the three months ended March 31, 2018, 63.6 percent of HGV’s sales were to customers who financed part of their purchase.

As of March 31, 2018, gross timeshare financing receivables were $1.2 billion with a weighted average interest rate of 12.2 percent and a weighted average remaining term of 7.7 years. As of March 31, 2018, 2.4 percent of HGV’s financing receivables were more than 30 days past due and not in default.

Resort Operations and Club Management

Resort operations and club management segment revenue was $98 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 11.4 percent compared to the same period in 2017. Resort operations and club management segment adjusted EBITDA was $59 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared to $51 million in the same period in 2017. Resort operations and club management segment adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of resort operations and club management segment revenues was 60.2 percent in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 58.0 percent for the same period in 2017.

Inventory

As of March 31, 2018, the estimated contract sales value of HGV’s pipeline of available inventory was approximately $6.5 billion at current pricing or approximately 4.9 years of sales at the current trailing 12-month sales pace. As of March 31, 2018, the estimated contract sales value of HGV’s pipeline of available owned inventory was approximately $3.6 billion or approximately 2.7 years of sales. As of March 31, 2018, the estimated contract sales value of HGV’s pipeline of available fee-for-service inventory was approximately $2.9 billion or approximately 2.2 years of sales.

Of the current pipeline of available inventory, 45 percent is considered just-in-time and 44 percent is considered fee-for-service. As such, the Company considers 89 percent of the pipeline of available inventory as of March 31, 2018, to be from capital-efficient sources.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2018, HGV had $479 million of corporate debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 5.4 percent and $544 million of non-recourse debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 2.5 percent.

Total cash was $154 million as of March 31, 2018, including $69 million of restricted cash.

Free cash flow, which the Company defines as cash from operating activities, less non-inventory capital spending, was $7 million for the three months ending March 31, 2018, compared to $125 million for the three months ending March 31, 2017. Adjusted free cash flow, which the Company defines as free cash flow less non-recourse debt activity, net was ($32) million for the three months ending March 31, 2018, compared to $131 million for the three months ending March 31, 2017.

New Accounting Standards and Adjusted Results

HGV adopted Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (“ASC 606”) on Jan. 1, 2018, under the modified retrospective method of adoption. The following are some of the significant changes to the Company’s consolidated financial statements:

Revenue and direct expense related to sales of VOIs under construction will be recognized when construction is completed, as opposed to recognizing revenue and related expenses under a percentage of completion method; Revenue on prepaid discounted vacation packages will be recognized proportionately as packages are redeemed, as opposed to when the likelihood of redemption is considered remote; and Revenue and expense related to certain sales incentives where HGV acts as the agent will be recognized on a net basis, as opposed to recognized on a gross basis.

The following tables show the estimated impacts that the ASC 606 adjustments would have had to HGV’s quarterly and annual 2017 operating results, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, if HGV had adopted ASC 606 utilizing the full retrospective method of adoption.

