Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|120
|000
|010—4
|10
|0
|Boston
|000
|310
|10x—5
|10
|0
Duffy, Keller (7) and Butera; Pomeranz, Kelly (7), Barnes (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Pomeranz 1-1. L_Duffy 0-4. Sv_Kimbrel (8). HRs_Kansas City, Cuthbert (3). Boston, Betts 3 (11), Martinez (6).
___
|Texas
|011
|000
|110—
|4
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|451
|000
|02x—12
|15
|0
Moore, Gardewine (5), Chavez (7) and Centeno; Kluber, Otero (8), Taylor (9) and R.Perez. W_Kluber 5-1. L_Moore 1-4. HRs_Texas, Mazara (5), Gallo (10), Centeno (1). Cleveland, Kipnis (1), Encarnacion 3 (9), Lindor (5).
___
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|011
|000
|02x—4
|9
|0
Stroman, Loup (8), Ramirez (8) and Martin; Romero, Hildenberger (6), Duke (7), Reed (8), Rodney (9) and Castro. W_Romero 1-0. L_Stroman 0-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|020—2
|6
|1
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|20x—3
|4
|0
Giolito, Bummer (7), Beck (8) and Narvaez; C.Martinez, Leone (8), Norris (8) and Molina. W_C.Martinez 3-1. L_Giolito 1-4. Sv_Norris (6). HRs_St. Louis, Fowler (4), Martinez (1).