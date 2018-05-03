New Relic Appoints Hope Cochran to Its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that Hope Cochran, partner at Madrona Ventures, has joined its Board of Directors, effective May 1, 2018. Cochran replaces current director Sarah Friar, who has resigned from the board after four years of service.

“Hope’s leadership and wealth of operating and financial experience make her a powerful new addition to our board,” said Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic. “Sarah has been an invaluable member of our board for many years and I am grateful for her countless contributions to New Relic’s success.”

“I’m excited to join the team at New Relic, who have built an incredible culture of innovation and customer success,” said Hope Cochran. “I look forward to helping New Relic continue on its journey to helping every company successfully deliver on their digital strategies.”

“It’s been an honor to serve on New Relic’s board, through its IPO and into one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies,” said Sarah Friar.

Cochran has served as a Venture Partner at Madrona Venture Group since January 2017. From September 2013 to June 2016, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of the gaming company King Digital Entertainment plc, which was acquired by Activision Blizzard, Inc. in February 2016. Prior to King Digital, she served as the Chief Financial Officer of Clearwire Corporation, a telecommunications operator, from February 2011 until its acquisition by Sprint, Inc. in July 2013. Previously, she has held several roles in the software industry, including at PeopleSoft, Inc., Evant Inc. and SkillsVillage Inc., a human resources software company that she founded. Cochran currently serves on the board of directors of Hasbro, Inc. and MongoDB, Inc. She received a B.A. in Economics and Music from Stanford University.

Hope Cochran joins the New Relic Board of Directors, which now consists of Chairman Peter Fenton, general partner, Benchmark; Sohaib Abbasi, former chief executive officer of Informatica Corporation; Lew Cirne, CEO and founder, New Relic; Adam Messinger, former chief technology officer, Twitter; Dan Scholnick, general partner, Trinity Ventures; and James Tolonen, former senior group vice president and chief financial officer of Business Objects, S.A.

