|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|MMachado Bal
|29
|112
|15
|41
|.366
|Betts Bos
|26
|96
|32
|35
|.365
|Altuve Hou
|31
|122
|17
|42
|.344
|JMartinez Bos
|28
|108
|18
|37
|.343
|DGordon Sea
|28
|115
|18
|39
|.339
|Lowrie Oak
|29
|119
|14
|40
|.336
|Gregorius NYY
|29
|102
|25
|34
|.333
|Cabrera Det
|25
|89
|13
|29
|.326
|MSmith TB
|25
|83
|9
|27
|.325
|Pillar Tor
|30
|111
|21
|36
|.324
|Home Runs
Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 3 tied at 8.
|Runs Batted In
Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; 6 tied at 21.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.