By  Associated Press
2018/05/03 04:10
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
MMachado Bal 29 112 15 41 .366
Betts Bos 26 96 32 35 .365
Altuve Hou 31 122 17 42 .344
JMartinez Bos 28 108 18 37 .343
DGordon Sea 28 115 18 39 .339
Lowrie Oak 29 119 14 40 .336
Gregorius NYY 29 102 25 34 .333
Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326
MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325
Pillar Tor 30 111 21 36 .324
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 3 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.