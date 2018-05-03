BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. MMachado Bal 29 112 15 41 .366 Betts Bos 26 96 32 35 .365 Altuve Hou 31 122 17 42 .344 JMartinez Bos 28 108 18 37 .343 DGordon Sea 28 115 18 39 .339 Lowrie Oak 29 119 14 40 .336 Gregorius NYY 29 102 25 34 .333 Cabrera Det 25 89 13 29 .326 MSmith TB 25 83 9 27 .325 Pillar Tor 30 111 21 36 .324 Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 11; Gallo, Texas, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 10; Gregorius, New York, 10; Davidson, Chicago, 9; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 9; MMachado, Baltimore, 9; 3 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 30; Lowrie, Oakland, 28; Haniger, Seattle, 27; GSanchez, New York, 27; JMartinez, Boston, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 23; Segura, Seattle, 23; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; Gallo, Texas, 22; 6 tied at 21.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 5-1; Clippard, Toronto, 4-0; Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Velazquez, Boston, 4-0; Morton, Houston, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; 5 tied at 4-1.