American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/03 04:03
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 8 .733
New York 19 10 .655
Toronto 17 13 .567 5
Tampa Bay 13 15 .464 8
Baltimore 8 21 .276 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 16 13 .552
Detroit 12 16 .429
Minnesota 10 16 .385
Chicago 8 20 .286
Kansas City 8 22 .267
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 11 .645
Seattle 17 11 .607
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 2
Oakland 14 15 .483 5
Texas 12 20 .375

___

Tuesday's Games

Texas 8, Cleveland 6, 12 innings

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 7, Boston 6, 13 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Toronto 7, Minnesota 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

L.A. Angels 3, Baltimore 2

Seattle 6, Oakland 3

Wednesday's Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 4, Toronto 0

Cleveland 12, Texas 4

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Toronto (Garcia 2-2) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 4-2) at Houston (McCullers 4-1), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Fiers 2-2) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-2), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Cleveland (Plutko 0-0), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Price 2-3) at Texas (Minor 2-1), 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Tillman 1-4) at L.A. Angels (Richards 3-1), 10:07 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 2-3) at Seattle (LeBlanc 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.