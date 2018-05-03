Betts homers 3 times as Red Sox beat Royals 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Mookie Betts belted three solo homers and J.D. Martinez also went deep, powering the Boston Red Sox to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

It was the fourth three-homer game for the 25-year-old Betts, who snapped a tie with Hall of Famer Ted Williams for most three-homer games in franchise history. Betts also became the first player in major league history with four three-homer games before turning 26, according to STATS.

AL East-leading Boston won for the third time in four games after losing 7-6 in 13 innings on Tuesday night.

Cheslor Cuthbert homered for Kansas City, and Drew Butera had a two-run double. The Royals were trying for consecutive wins for just the second time this season.