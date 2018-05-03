Food Lion Hosts Third Annual "The Feedy's" Awards to Honor Local Food Banks and Associates Committed to Hunger Relief

SALISBURY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Food Lion held its third annual "Feedy's" awards Tuesday at its corporate headquarters in Salisbury, N.C. The annual event honored food banks, community partners and Food Lion associates who share the company's commitment to ending hunger in the communities Food Lion serves and helped the company donate more than 380 million meals of its 500 million meal commitment by 2020.

Feeding America Southwest Va. From Salem, Va. wins The "Food King" Award at Food Lion Feeds' third annual "The Feedy's" awards.

The Feedy's honored the company's partnerships with 30 local food banks through years of service awards and presented child hunger grants to 16 food banks through the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, totaling $165,000.

Additionally, six awards were distributed recognizing an individual hunger hero, a Food Lion store, two Food Lion associates, one corporation and a food bank partner of the year for their passion and commitment to fighting hunger every day.

A drawing was held awarding Americus Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia, located in Savannah, Ga., with a $10,000 walk-in cooler and pantry makeover; all food bank Partners received a surprise gift of $1,000 in Food Lion gift cards to help them support our hungry neighbors that are hit with unexpected hardship.

Throughout the year, Food Lion Feeds partners with its customers to end hunger through its "Summers Without Hunger," "Holidays Without Hunger" and Food Lion Feeds Apple Bag in-store campaigns. When customers purchase these specially-marked items, Food Lion Feeds donates six meals to a local feeding agency. This year, Food Lion presented five honorary in-store campaign awards to its stores who donated the most meals through these hunger-relief campaigns.

"At Food Lion, we believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent, or gas and groceries, and we know today one in six Americans are struggling with that choice every day," said Emma Inman, director of external communications and community relations at Food Lion. "Our passion is helping to nourish and feed families through healthy, fresh, low-price groceries in the towns and cities we serve and shorten the lines at local food banks. Through this annual event, we will celebrate the local hunger heroes in our communities and honor those who are working to make sure no one goes hungry."

The Feedy's winners include:

Irene Moore, Solid Rock Apostolic Holiness Church Food Pantry from Chesapeake, Va. – The "Lion Heart" Award The "Lion Heart" award recognizes an individual that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating groups of donors and volunteers for Food Lion Feeds' hunger-relief projects to benefit partner food banks.

Feeding America Southwest Va. From Salem, Va. – The "Food King" Award The "Food King" award honors a food bank that demonstrates an outstanding commitment to ending hunger through financial support, innovation, encouragement and by motivating others to take leadership roles in hunger-relief programs and community involvement.

Stephen Sanchez, Food Lion store associate, Fayetteville, N.C. – The "Lion's Pride" Award The "Lion's Pride" award recognizes a Food Lion associate that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating associates and volunteers for hunger-relief projects for the benefit of Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

Store 424 from Banner Elk, N.C. – The "Store That Roars" Award The "Store That Roars" award honors a store that demonstrates outstanding skills in coordinating and motivating store associates, customers and volunteers for hunger-relief projects to benefit Food Lion Feeds and its partner food banks.

Food Lion launched Food Lion Feeds, its hunger-relief platform, in 2014 with a commitment to donating 500 million meals by 2020. To date, the company has contributed more than 380 million meals toward this goal. To learn more about Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.

About Food Lion Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

