BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/05/03 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2813 Down 81
May 2855 2880 2835 2835 Down 79
Jul 2837 Down 76
Jul 2900 2904 2806 2813 Down 81
Sep 2915 2921 2830 2837 Down 76
Dec 2887 2896 2813 2818 Down 70
Mar 2849 2851 2780 2785 Down 58
May 2825 2833 2767 2773 Down 55
Jul 2811 2818 2766 2766 Down 49
Sep 2798 2812 2763 2763 Down 45
Dec 2797 2811 2762 2762 Down 41
Mar 2814 2814 2764 2764 Down 40