BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2855
|2880
|2835
|2835
|Down
|79
|Jul
|2837
|Down
|76
|Jul
|2900
|2904
|2806
|2813
|Down
|81
|Sep
|2915
|2921
|2830
|2837
|Down
|76
|Dec
|2887
|2896
|2813
|2818
|Down
|70
|Mar
|2849
|2851
|2780
|2785
|Down
|58
|May
|2825
|2833
|2767
|2773
|Down
|55
|Jul
|2811
|2818
|2766
|2766
|Down
|49
|Sep
|2798
|2812
|2763
|2763
|Down
|45
|Dec
|2797
|2811
|2762
|2762
|Down
|41
|Mar
|2814
|2814
|2764
|2764
|Down
|40