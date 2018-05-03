Key Findings for the Global Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The global increase in cat ownership is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The increase in pet ownership contributes to the increased demand for pet accessories and the increased preference for pet care products. A global increase in cat ownership leads to a corresponding increase in demand for self-cleaning cat litter boxes. Automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes facilitate the maintenance of pet hygiene despite time and resource constraints. Such litter boxes help maintain pet health as well.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing consumer expenditure on pet care products as one of the key emerging trends in the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market:

Growing consumer expenditure on pet care products

Globally, the expenditure on pet care products per pet-owning household has increased over the years. This has increased the sale of automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes as well. As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average household expenditure on pets has increased from 37% in 2014 to 44% in 2015.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research, “The increased affinity toward pets, higher household income levels, economic advancement, product innovation, and product awareness have contributed to the growing expenditure on pet care products. This increases the demand for automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes, which in turn, will contribute to the growth of the market during 2018-2022.”

Global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automatic self-cleaning cat litter box market by product (single cat and multi-cat) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the global automatic self-cleaning single-cat litter box segment accounted for the highest share of over 64% of the global market. The dominance of the segment is attributed to low cost and ease of product adaptability.

In 2017, the Americas market dominated the global market with a share of over 59%. The increased focus on pet care products, especially in Latin American countries, further enhances the sale of automatic self-cleaning cat litter boxes in the Americas. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC, with APAC exhibiting the highest growth over the forecast period.

