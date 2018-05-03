Western Dental Volunteers Join with CDA Foundation to Provide Free Dental Care in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Last weekend, Western Dental was busy doing what it does best – providing dental care to Californians who need it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006518/en/

Jonathan Mercado and Mark Wilkins were among the 40 Western Dental volunteers at the recent CDA Cares event in Anaheim. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a partner and lead supporter of the California Dental Association’s Foundation, Western Dental had 40 volunteers from its nearby offices and corporate headquarters join the April 27-28 CDA Cares free clinic event at the Anaheim Convention Center.

CDA Cares is a program of the California Dental Association (CDA) Foundation that allows volunteer dentists, oral surgeons, hygienists, dental assistants, lab techs, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and community volunteers to provide free dental services to those in need.

The CDA reports that an average of 1,950 Californians receive care at each event, reflecting the significant need.

Western Dental, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, is a frequent supporter of CDA Cares events around the state. The Anaheim CDA Cares outreach was the eighth consecutive event that Western Dental has been proud to cosponsor, provide a volunteer workforce, and supplies for the events that have helped thousands of Californians in locations like Pomona, Sacramento, Stockton, San Mateo, Bakersfield, and Anaheim.

“Western Dental has a century long history of serving the underserved in our now 191 offices throughout California. We are members of those communities and passionate about our commitment to give back,” said John Luther, DDS, chief dental officer of Western Dental. “We especially enjoyed being part of the Anaheim event, since our home office is in nearby Orange and we grew up in this area over the last century. It was quite meaningful to us.”

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics) is one of the nation’s largest dental providers and is the leader in accessible, affordable oral healthcare, serving approximately 2.5 million patient visits annually in 241 affiliated offices throughout California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. In addition to general dentistry, it offers orthodontics, oral surgery, pedodontics, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient full service “Dental Home.”

In California, Western Dental is the leading provider of services to both adults and children in the Denti-Cal program – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million low-income individuals and families. Western Dental dentists provided care to more than a half-million Denti-Cal beneficiaries in 2017 and is committed to continuing to partner with the State to help improve the program.

All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that monitors patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006518/en/

CONTACT: Western Dental

Jeffrey Weidel, 916-781-0616

Cell: 916-402-7132

jeff@halldinpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH DENTAL

SOURCE: Western Dental

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 03:09 PM/DISC: 05/02/2018 03:09 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006518/en