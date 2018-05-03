MSH International Conquers the American Market, Bringing Tailored Solutions to International Health Insurance

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--MSH International, leader in the design and management of international benefits solutions for globally mobile individuals, has confirmed its desire to expand its business in the North American market with its recent merger with Imagine Financial and Intrepid 24/7 — both groups of Ingle International. The company is now announcing new offices, new staff, and enhanced offerings for the international mobility benefits and high-risk insurance marketplace.

The move has given a significant boost to the influence of MSH International’s partners and accentuated its desire to become the reference in the international health insurance market.

Through the merger, MSH has expanded its American footprint and relocated its head office to Toronto, enhancing the renewal of the brand. MSH now holds offices in Vancouver, Toronto, Montréal, Philadelphia, and Houston, along with an advanced operations centre in Calgary. Joining MSH International is Robin Ingle, CEO, and Pamela Kwiatkowski, Senior VP Distribution & Client Experience. These executives bring extensive industry experience and renowned reputation for hard work and success. As the company continues to grow, they elaborate strong strategic business developments, ready to hit the ground running.

MSH International’s reinvigorated team is also supported by its key people—the company’s most valuable assets. The company has appointed a strong group of motivated sales and marketing teams who look forward to work with our existing partners and establishing new ones to meet the needs of today’s travelers.

MSH International’s strengths now resides in its enhanced line of products and service offerings that can cover all the international mobility benefits and high-risk needs. Expatriates, international employees, students and travellers from around the globe will access a greater set of benefits, leveraged by technologies and innovations for a better plan usage and experience. With a unique position as a broker and MGU in this increasingly competitive environment, MSH International understands that clients are looking for flexibility, choice and products that respond to the needs of every traveler. MSH International can now bring all of those elements to its partners and customers alike.

“We are excited about the possibilities of this new partnership,” says Robin Ingle, CEO of MSH International and founder of Intrepid 24/7 and Imagine Financial, commenting on this exciting new growth initiative. “By merging our capabilities, our companies combined have the strength to take on the American health insurance market in an unprecedented way.”

MSH International would be thrilled to hear from interested partners looking to grow and strengthen their businesses. Please contact Pamela Kwiatkowski, Senior VP, Distribution & Client Experience: 416-640-7868, pamela.kwiatkowski@americas.msh-intl.com or visit our website: www.msh-intl.com/americas.

About MSH International

MSH International, a 100% owned subsidiary of the SIACI SAINT HONORÉ Group, is a world leader in the design and management of international healthcare and death and disability insurance solutions for globally-mobile individuals. Its services and intended for employees of multinationals, SMEs and micro-businesses, workers in International Organizations, individual expatriates and local high-net-worth individuals in need of international insurance coverage. Thanks to a decentralized organization, 4 regional head offices in Toronto, Paris, Dubai and Shanghai and 14 service offices across the globe, MSH International provides 24/7, round-the-clock assistance to its 2,000 corporate clients and +330,000 insured members around the globe. .

About SIACI SAINT HONORÉ GROUP

SIACI SAINT HONORÉ, one of the leading providers of brokerage and consulting services in the French insurance market, supports large and mid-cap companies in the management of their property and personal insurance risks in France and around the world. The Group designs and develops customized solutions for its corporate clients in Property and Casualty, Marine and Cargo, Employee Benefits, Retirement, HR Strategy and Total Rewards and International Mobility. SIACI SAINT HONORÉ services encompass the entire value chain form risk management consulting to the management of insurance plans. The firm has currently more than 2,200 employees worldwide, insures about 2.5 million individuals and reported turnover of 306 M€ in 2016. .

