The Latest: Not enough votes for Connecticut tollbooth law

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a proposal to bring tolls back to some Connecticut highways (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Connecticut House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM'-oh-wits) says it appears he doesn't have the votes to pass tolling legislation this session, but warns the issue is not over.

The Democrat says Wednesday he's willing to put his election "on the line over tolls" because it's the right thing to do. However, he says it appears there isn't enough support among his colleagues in the state House, or among legislative Republicans.

The legislative session ends at midnight on May 9, but it's doubtful a bill will be called up for a vote.

This year marks one of the strongest pushes yet for bringing tolls back to Connecticut for the first time in three decades. It comes as the state's transportation fund faces fiscal insolvency.

___

11:15 a.m.

Connecticut lawmakers are planning to give state drivers a financial break if electronic tolls are eventually installed on certain highways.

A document highlighting aspects of the draft legislation shows Connecticut drivers with an E-ZPass would receive an approximate 30 percent discount. Connecticut commuters or frequent users with an E-ZPass could receive an additional 20 percent reduction. Lawmakers also are considering a state income tax rebate for drivers and other breaks, including gas tax cuts.

Supporters say the bill would be two-part, requiring a study before the General Assembly approves or rejects tolls.

Such a bill could come up in the House as early as Wednesday.

But opposition and skepticism remain as to whether Connecticut should have tolls, making it questionable whether a bill can pass before the session adjourns May 9.