Mexican state prisons get worse; federal lockups improve

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Conditions at Mexico's worst state prisons got worse in 2017, but there were improvements at federal lockups, which generally have fewer riots and killings.

A study by Mexico's National Human Rights Commission shows that penitentiaries got worse compared to the previous year in the states of Guerrero, Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon, all of which saw major riots or multiple killings in prisons.

The commission surveyed prisons for adequate staffing, facilities and control of inmates.

It said Wednesday there were some improvements at federal prisons, which are generally safer and have higher security.

The commission said federal prisons are no longer overcrowded and have made progress in keeping sentenced inmates separated from those still on trial. But inmates continue to exercise some control in many state facilities.