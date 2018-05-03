Trump to welcome teacher honored for work with refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will welcome to the White House a teacher honored for her work with refugees.

Trump will be speaking at the National Teacher of the Year reception at the White House later Wednesday.

2018 National Teacher Mandy Manning teaches at Newcomer Center at Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington, where she leads a classroom for teenage refugees.

The center specializes in English language development for newly arrived refugee and immigrant students and serves as their entry into American high school culture.

Trump has taken a hard-line approach to both legal and illegal immigration and for a period suspended the U.S. refugee program.

During his campaign he compared refugees fleeing war-torn Syria to a Trojan Horse carrying would-be terrorists and proposed banning Muslims from entering the country.