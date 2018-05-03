CinemaCon shows more diversity, musicals coming to theaters

Tiffany Haddish, a cast member in an untitled upcoming movie directed by Tyler Perry, addresses the audience during the Paramount Pictures presentatio
Tiffany Haddish, a cast member in an untitled upcoming movie directed by Tyler Perry, waves to the crowd as she exits the stage during the Paramount P
Luca Guadagnino, left, director of the upcoming film "Suspiria," is joined by cast member Dakota Johnson onstage during the Amazon Studios presentatio
Bradley Cooper, director/cast member/co-writer of the upcoming film "A Star is Born," discusses the film during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation
Bradley Cooper, left, director/cast member/co-writer of the upcoming film "A Star is Born," discusses the film with host Will Arnett during the Warner
Quentin Tarantino, left, writer/director of the upcoming film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," discusses the project as cast member Leonardo DiCaprio
Quentin Tarantino, writer/director of the upcoming film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," gestures to the audience during the Sony Pictures Entertainme
Rami Malek, who plays the late Queen singer Freddy Mercury in the upcoming film "Bohemian Rhapsody," discusses the film during the 20th Century Fox pr
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Faced with declining ticket sales and increased competition for eyeballs and dollars from streaming, studio executives and movie theater owners are remaining optimistic about the health of the theatrical business.
Movie theater owners, exhibitors, celebrities and Hollywood studio executives gathered in Las Vegas last week for the annual CinemaCon convention to take stock of the movie business, hype the upcoming slate and to reassure each other that business is strong.
The convention came on the eve of the summer blockbuster season, which roared to life with a record-breaking opening weekend for "Avengers: Infinity War."
Industry leaders got early looks at films that will be released throughout the year, with starry presentations that included Tiffany Haddish, Cher's performance of "Fernando" and some tear-jerking footage from Bradley Cooper's "A Star is Born" remake.