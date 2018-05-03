CinemaCon shows more diversity, musicals coming to theaters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Faced with declining ticket sales and increased competition for eyeballs and dollars from streaming, studio executives and movie theater owners are remaining optimistic about the health of the theatrical business.

Movie theater owners, exhibitors, celebrities and Hollywood studio executives gathered in Las Vegas last week for the annual CinemaCon convention to take stock of the movie business, hype the upcoming slate and to reassure each other that business is strong.

The convention came on the eve of the summer blockbuster season, which roared to life with a record-breaking opening weekend for "Avengers: Infinity War."

Industry leaders got early looks at films that will be released throughout the year, with starry presentations that included Tiffany Haddish, Cher's performance of "Fernando" and some tear-jerking footage from Bradley Cooper's "A Star is Born" remake.