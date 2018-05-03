Bick Law LLP, Newport Beach Environmental Law Firm, Adds Ryan DuBose To Growing Roster of Talented Attorneys

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Ryan DuBose, an attorney experienced in general and complex litigation in a wide variety of practice areas, has joined the environmental law firm Bick Law LLP as a senior associate attorney.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006418/en/

Ryan DuBose (Photo: Business Wire)

The Irvine resident formerly was an associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP for over five years where his practice areas included commercial litigation, labor and employment, intellectual property, white collar investigations and sports law. DuBose’s clients were in industries spanning healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail and apparel, and oil and gas.

“We are fortunate to add Ryan to our team as we continue to grow,” said Kimberly Bick, founding and co-managing partner. “Ryan’s significant litigation experience complements our team and adds to our bench strength. We are very familiar with Ryan’s work and know our clients will benefit from this addition.”

DuBose explained he was most attracted to Bick Law because of the people at the firm. “I’ve worked with several of the attorneys before; they are superb and work collaboratively. I’m also thrilled to join a growing firm, enabling me to contribute to the long-term vision and firm strategy. I especially like that Bick Law offers the same ‘big firm’ experience while providing personalized service to important companies nationwide,” DuBose noted.

DuBose received his juris doctor, magna cum laude, from the University of San Diego School of Law, where he was elected to the Order of the Coif and was Articles Research Editor of the San Diego Law Review. He received his bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from Georgetown University. He is admitted to the Bar in the State of California, the Central District of California, and the Ninth Circuit. Prior to practicing law, DuBose spent over a year in Chicago as part of AmericaCorps, where he taught in an inner city high school, and also worked for the Campus Counsel in the Chancellor’s Office at the University of California, Irvine.

A Huntington Beach native, DuBose graduated from Huntington Beach High School, where he was valedictorian, student body president and captain of the football team. When not working, DuBose spends time with his wife and three daughters.

About Bick Law LLP

Bick Law is a top-tier environmental law firm based in Newport Beach, Calif, committed to providing world-class environmental litigation, compliance and transactional services to businesses, tailored by industry and personalized to each client’s needs. For more information, visit www.bicklawllp.com, email info@bicklaw.com or call 949-432-3500.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006418/en/

CONTACT: Media:

HKA Marketing Communications

Alvina Olivier

714-426-0444 x209

Alvina@hkamarcom.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LEGAL

SOURCE: Bick Law LLP

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 02:20 PM/DISC: 05/02/2018 02:21 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006418/en