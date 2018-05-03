Boston Healthcare Adds Seasoned Market Access Leader to Global Life Science Consulting Team

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Boston Healthcare Associates Inc. (Boston Healthcare), a global life sciences consulting firm, today announced that Mark Girardi has joined the firm as Vice President to further develop a growing national and international portfolio.

Girardi has over 30 years of industry and consulting experience developing successful market access and value optimization strategies for pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, and informatics companies worldwide. With a blend of industry and strategic consulting experience, Girardi brings a pragmatic approach of the evidence-driven value environment to our cross-sector specialization, strengthening our global offerings.

“The addition of Mark Girardi to the Boston Healthcare team expands our ability to support diagnostics and medtech innovators in commercial and market access strategy ” said Joseph V. Ferrara, President of Boston Healthcare. "Mark has a proven track record of helping clients navigate the global commercial and market access landscape to capture value for innovative technologies and services in healthcare."

Prior to joining Boston Healthcare, Girardi headed the MedTech consultancy practice at GfK Health. His industry achievements are notable including managing the worldwide launch and commercial development of the Thin Prep Imaging System as Director of Marketing at Cytyc Corporation (now Hologic), and the commercialization of Z-Tech Medical’s breast cancer screening devices.

Girardi has also held senior marketing positions at Predictive Biosciences, Genzyme Genetics, and EMD Millipore.

“I am excited to join Boston Healthcare and very much look forward to working with the global team to solve complex problems and implement successful commercialization strategies across our client product portfolios,” said Girardi.

