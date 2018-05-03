Arizona suspect fatally shot by cops after wounding officer

QUARTZSITE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who set two houses on fire and then shot and wounded a police officer in the western Arizona desert community of Quartzsite is dead after being shot by state troopers.

Trooper Kameron Lee says the officer was seriously wounded when troopers and police located the suspect early Wednesday morning. The suspect then was shot by troopers at another location after negotiations were unsuccessful.

Lee said the incident began Tuesday night when police responding to the house fires were told the suspect set the fires before driving off.

According to Lee, one trooper dragged the wounded officer to cover as another trooper returned fire during the initial shooting.

No identities were released and Lee says additional information about circumstances of the incident aren't immediately available.