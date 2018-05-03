Amerigroup and SEIU 775 Benefits Group Partner to Create New Online Respite Care Training for Long-Term Care Workers

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--While taking care of an ill or aging family member can be rewarding, it can also be emotionally, mentally and physically draining. In an effort to ease the burden on caregivers, Amerigroup Washington and SEIU 775 Benefits Group have partnered to create a respite care online training that addresses the unique needs of a caregiver. These online trainings will also reach the largest number of learners and increase access that is available at all time frames, bringing convenience for the respite care workers.

“Our collaboration with the SEIU 775 Benefits Group is a further demonstration of our commitment in helping caregivers gain access to health care and resources they need to improve their health and wellbeing,” said Craig Smith, president of Amerigroup Washington. “We applaud the SEIU 775 Benefits Group for giving consumers access to high quality health care, and through their efforts being able to provide these online trainings accessible 24/7 in order to simplify the complexities for caregivers who are caring for loved ones.”

Respite caregivers play an important role in supporting home health care aides, because they allow caregivers the opportunity to take a break from the significant work around caring for individuals with a disability or who are aging. By allowing caregivers to take a break, respite care can help reduce stress levels. These short breaks provide temporary relief to ensure that the regular caregiver is rested and prepared for the ongoing demands of being a caregiver.

“Better preparing respite caregivers will help both the caregiver stepping in and the caregiver taking a break,” said Abby Solomon, Interim Executive Director of SEIU 775 Benefits Group. “When caregivers can step away and recharge and know their client will be well taken care of, that does a lot to reduce stress. We thank Amerigroup for their $30,000 contribution, which will allow us to train and empower respite caregivers to bring respect and dignity for those Washingtonians who are being cared for, while also provide stress relief for caregivers.”

Because these breaks are so important to aide home care givers, it is critical that respite providers receive the training that they need to be successful in their role. The current training requirement for respite caregivers is minimal. This donation will allow SEIU 775 Benefits Group to create respite online learning modules that address the unique needs of the respite caregiver. Online learning provides the opportunity to reach the largest number of participants and to ensure access to learning is available in the time frame most convenient for the respite care worker. It also allows for creative design elements such as branched learning and video-based exercises. This customized curriculum would meet the specific needs of those providing respite care in developmental disabilities or long term care settings.

