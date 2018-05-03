Israeli PM talks Iran, trade with Japanese counterpart

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister has discussed Iran's nuclear program and developing trade ties with Japan in a meeting with his Japanese counterpart who is visiting the Middle East.

Benjamin Netanyahu said he briefed Shinzo Abe on Wednesday about a trove of documents he presented this week on Iran's "nuclear archives" seized by Israeli intelligence.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations.

Netanyahu said in a statement: "We see the tremendous growth in Japanese investments of Israel, Israeli investments in Japan, the technology opportunities. This is a great partnership and we'll make it even better."

Earlier, Abe met Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the West Bank city of Jericho and toured an agricultural park supported by Japan. He met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas the day before after arriving from Jordan.