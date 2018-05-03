Induction Motors Procurement Report – Supplier Selection and Sourcing Opportunity by SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their ‘ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the . This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of induction motors and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006303/en/

Induction Motors Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The global induction motors market is expected to achieve substantial growth, owing to factors such as the rise in production of electric vehicles,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “APAC is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing market for induction motors due to the increasing demand from the HVAC industry,” added Anil.

Looking for more insights from this report?

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Induction Motors Market:

Increase in focus of suppliers on improving energy efficiency of low-cost induction motors Introduction of innovations aimed at improving power factor of induction motors Rise in M&A by top suppliers

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only:

Increase in focus of suppliers on improving energy efficiency of low-cost induction motors

Over the last few years, suppliers are focusing on improving their energy efficiency of motors, such as low-cost induction motors. As a result, the prices of energy-efficient motors are expected to decline, thereby providing cost-saving opportunities to buyers.

Introduction of innovations aimed at improving power factor of induction motors

As energy costs account for 80% of the TCO for induction motors, the buyers and the suppliers are reducing energy consumption to save operational costs. This improvement in the power factor will enable better performance and energy efficiency.

Rise in M&A by top suppliers

Globally, prominent suppliers in the induction motors category are planning to enhance their market shares through M&A. Such collaboration will provide buyers access to high-quality products.

to gain detailed insights into the current market trends.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

We also reports to meet clients’ requirements.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006303/en/

CONTACT: SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS ENGINEERING PACKAGING STEEL OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: SpendEdge

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/02/2018 01:19 PM/DISC: 05/02/2018 01:19 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180502006303/en