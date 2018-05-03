Mitsubishi Motors Promotes Mark Chaffin to Chief Operating Officer for North America

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 2, 2018--Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced that Mark Chaffin will succeed Don Swearingen as Chief Operating Officer (COO), responsible for vehicle sales, dealer network, marketing, and public relations reporting to President and CEO, Fred Diaz.

“Mark will be instrumental in this time of growth and change for Mitsubishi Motors,” said Fred Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With nearly three decades of experience, I am confident he will help us achieve the business goals we have set for the organization."

Chaffin started at MMNA in 2007 as the Director of Parts Operations where he successfully helped grow sales and improve operational efficiency in the business unit. In 2013 he was promoted to Vice President of Fixed Operations responsible for the reputation, efficiency and profitability of the Parts and Service department. Prior to joining MMNA, Chaffin worked for Mazda North America and Kia Motors America.

Chaffin’s appointment became effective on May 1, 2018. Don Swearingen will remain with MMNA in an advisory role until his previously announced retirement on June 1, 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

